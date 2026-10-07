SC acquits govt clerk who already served sentence in 16-year-old bribery case

12:50





A bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Atul S Chandurkar held so while hearing an appeal filed by the government employee who had already served his sentence, and had pursued the appeal only to "get his name cleared."





The Supreme Court earlier this week has set aside the conviction of a government employee under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act) who had already served his sentence, holding that the prosecution failed to prove demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.