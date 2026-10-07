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SC acquits govt clerk who already served sentence in 16-year-old bribery case

Wed, 07 October 2026
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The Supreme Court earlier this week has set aside the conviction of a government employee under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act) who had already served his sentence, holding that the prosecution failed to prove demand and acceptance of illegal gratification. 

A bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Atul S Chandurkar held so while hearing an appeal filed by the government employee who had already served his sentence, and had pursued the appeal only to "get his name cleared."

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