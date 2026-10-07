Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee slumps 43 paise to close at 96.78 against US dollar post RBI policy

Wed, 07 October 2026
Share:
18:57
image
The rupee slumped 43 paise to close at 96.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India raised the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent.

Market analysts said the RBI's rate hike reflects rising cyclical inflation risks, while the shift in stance to 'calibrated tightening' alongside higher growth and inflation projections highlights the MPC's hawkish approach.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.37 and traded in the range of 96.34-96.84 before eventually settling at 96.78 (provisional), down 43 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 96.35 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul, Priyanka removed from protest site, detained
LIVE! Rahul, Priyanka removed from protest site, detained

Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained
Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over 'vote chori' allegations, leading to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka...

Bomb Threat at Narendra Modi Stadium During India Vs Australia U-19 Match
Bomb Threat at Narendra Modi Stadium During India Vs Australia U-19 Match

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email during an India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 cricket match, with the sender claiming association with the 'Khalistan National Army' and also warning of blasts at...

IndianOil officer murdered during pump inspection in Maha
IndianOil officer murdered during pump inspection in Maha

An IndianOil officer, Mahesh Shelke, was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon while inspecting a petrol pump in Hingoli district, Maharashtra. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation have called for swift and...

How Pak women honey-trap Indian Navy personnel for secrets
How Pak women honey-trap Indian Navy personnel for secrets

Andhra Pradesh police have revealed that female Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) are actively targeting Indian defence personnel through social media, honey traps, and financial inducements to extract sensitive information. Under...