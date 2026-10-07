Retired health official loses Rs 5.10 cr in share investment fraud, two held

23:16

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly providing their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters who cheated an 87-year-old retired Maharashtra health department official of Rs 5.10 crore under the pretext of high returns on share trading, police said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Ashraf Alam Imran Karmatali and his associate, were nabbed from suburban Andheri by Cyber Cell (North Regional Division) officials.



The complainant, a resident of Malad, received a phone call in July from a woman who added him to a WhatsApp group operating in the name of a private firm where share recommendations and market information were regularly shared, police said.



Lured by promises of attractive returns, the elderly man transferred Rs 5.10 crore into specified bank accounts.



On the trading platform, his portfolio purportedly showed profits totalling Rs 32.05 crore. However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the transactions failed repeatedly. The fraudsters subsequently demanded additional money for an IPO purchase and insisted on a 10 per cent commission payment before permitting any withdrawal.