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RBI hikes repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided in favour of hike in policy interest rate. 

RBI governor says policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause. Indian economy is expected to remain resilient. Economy has been strong, economic activity momentum remains broad-based, RBI governor says. MPC changes stance to 'calibrated tightening' from 'neutral'; underscores rate cut unlikely in near term given current conditions. Looking ahead, global economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions may have some bearing on domestic economic activity. Weak monsoon along with strong El Nino may impact upcoming Rabi season, says RBI Governor. RBI raises GDP growth forecast by 40 basis points to 7.1 pc for FY27.

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