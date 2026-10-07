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Rahul, INDIA Bloc MPs head to Jantar Mantar in a bus

Wed, 07 October 2026
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That's Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the bus
That's Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the bus
A bus carrying INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rajya Sabha LoP-Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attempt to make its way towards Jantar Mantar, as the continue to protest over CEC matter and SIR.  Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X that the buses were headed to Jantar Mantar after the police did not allow protests elsewhere in the capital.

"Since Delhi Police under Amit Shah is not allowing us to protest anywhere in the capital, all buses carrying MPs of opposition parties are now moving to Jantar Mantar - the designated spot for peaceful protests. Article 19 gives us our Constitutional right to democratic protest," Khera posted on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier announced a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi told reporters, "Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me; every FIR is a medal."

"We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight the giant till they are out," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien

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