Priyanka Gandhi lies on road, feels unwell at Jantar Mantar

17:46





Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lies down on the road as she gets off the bus as she seems to feel unwell. INDIA bloc MPs are being detained by the police on their way to Jantar Mantar over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter.



As she gets off the bus earlier Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Is this the way? You can see what they are doing..."



TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, "You can see the brute force with which Delhi Police is handling peaceful protesters. Gyanesh Kumar has to resign. What is our fault? Why are the workers, the public being brutally manhandled and lathi-charged by the Delhi Police. Why are MPs being blocked from reaching Jantar Mantar? What is going on here?"



Congress MP Pawan Khera says, "It is our democratic right; we are fighting for this right. Article 19 grants us permission to protest in this manner, and Jantar Mantar is a designated spot; if we cannot stage a protest here, then where else can we do it?... We are fighting for our rights--fighting for the rights of the country's voters--yet every time, we are being stopped in this struggle. We are being prevented from even entering this designated protest site, Jantar Mantar; Members of Parliament are being stopped from entering...It is not the Delhi Police's fault; their boss is a coward..."



CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, "Detention (of protesting MPs) cannot save Gyanesh Kumar. He will have to resign. Detention is no solution. Lathi charge is no solution. This is a fight to save democracy. We will ensure Gyanesh Kumar's resignation."



Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi says, "We want to go towards the ECI office; this government has resorted to hooliganism. There is no democracy...We are being stopped..."



RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha says, "This is a launch. Not just Gyanesh Kumar; this Government is going out now. They are launching a lathi charge on the soul of India, on the democracy of India. Shame on such people."

Heavy security was deployed near Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday. The bus carrying the Opposition MPs has reached Jantar Mantar.