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PM has a new slogan for India...

Wed, 07 October 2026
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12:47
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a new slogan -- "We Will Do It" -- for realising the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, saying the goal will be achieved through visionary policies and hard work.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' on his completion of 25 years as head of government, Modi also said that one of the biggest challenges the country faces is the division of society along the lines of votes.

"But when a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone," he said.

The prime minister said the dream of a developed India that people are seeing today will surely come true.

"There is no reason for India to stop. A hundred years ago, there were less than 40 crore of us; today, we are more than 140 crore. The 140 crore citizens together will build a developed India by 2047, and we certainly will. We Will Do It," he said.

"Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Self-reliant: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Step into space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary," he said.

Highlighting his government's achievements in different sectors, Modi said what once seemed unimaginable has become possible.

Who would have thought that 25 crore people could rise out of poverty within a decade, yet India made it happen, he said.

"That is why I believe in the strength and potential of 140 crore Indians. After 25 years of experience, I can say with confidence that we are witnessing India's transformation right before our eyes," he said.

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