Over 71 lakh of 92 lakh T'gana voters issued notices found eligible for inclusion

22:01

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Over 71 lakh of about 92 lakh voters who were issued notices during the SIR of the electoral roll in Telangana have been found eligible for inclusion in the final electoral rolls as of Wednesday, election officials said.



State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said the number of notices to be generated in the state is 92,88,181 and 92,88,180 notices have been generated.



The number of notices delivered was 91,92,625, and the number of notices pending delivery is 95,555, he said in a statement.



"Number of Electors found eligible for final publication is 71,23,526," the statement said.



Following the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 17 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections is being conducted from August 17 to November 5.