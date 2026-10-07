Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

On completing 25 years at helm, Modi meets Advani at his residence

Wed, 07 October 2026
Share:
23:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence./Image courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence./Image courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani at his residence on Wednesday as the former completed 25 years as head of government.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled Advani's decades of public service and contribution to the country's progress.

"Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress," he said.

LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004.

Meanwhile, Modi reached the milestone on October 7, marking 25 years of continuous tenure as head of government, a political journey that began with his swearing-in as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha: Four held in IndianOil officer's murder case
LIVE! Maha: Four held in IndianOil officer's murder case

Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained
Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over 'vote chori' allegations, leading to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka...

Grateful to India, says Russia on Ukraine peace proposal
Grateful to India, says Russia on Ukraine peace proposal

Russia has expressed gratitude for India's readiness to contribute to resolving the Ukraine conflict, while Ukraine's Foreign Minister praised India's ceasefire proposal as the "broadest" among those received. President Putin also...

Sachin Waze planted bomb-laden SUV at Antilia, NIA tells HC
Sachin Waze planted bomb-laden SUV at Antilia, NIA tells HC

The NIA informed the Bombay High Court that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze planted an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence in 2021 to gain fame as a "super cop" by solving the case himself. The agency further alleged...

BJP will win Rejinagar, to quit politics: Humayun Kabir
BJP will win Rejinagar, to quit politics: Humayun Kabir

AJUP chief and Naoda MLA Humayun Kabir has hinted at quitting electoral politics and his assembly membership after his arrest during the Rejinagar bypoll. Kabir, who claims the BJP will win Rejinagar due to a "looted mandate," expressed...