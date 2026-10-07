On completing 25 years at helm, Modi meets Advani at his residence

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence./Image courtesy Narendra Modi on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani at his residence on Wednesday as the former completed 25 years as head of government.



In a post on X, PM Modi recalled Advani's decades of public service and contribution to the country's progress.



"Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress," he said.



LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004.



Meanwhile, Modi reached the milestone on October 7, marking 25 years of continuous tenure as head of government, a political journey that began with his swearing-in as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.