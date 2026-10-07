O, how the TamBrahm wedding has changed...

There are weddings and weddings, but there is none to beat a TamBrahm wedding, the traditional kind anyway.
Where the muhurtham
hour is well before the Sun peaks out in the east, where a litany of wedding rites precede and succeed the wedding, each
one meant to break the ice between the newly-weds but which serves more to usher in deep fatigue ahead of the keenly-awaited mudhal iravu
.
One didn't realise how much all of this has changed -- within the confines of tradition, mind -- till one came across mylapore.substack.com
by Amaruvi Devanathan, and its contents are enough to send one running to the next filter kapi to re-live and savour the experience.
For those not in the know, Mylapore in south-central Chennai, home to the venerated Kabaleeswarar temple with its grand tank, is to Tamil Brahmins what Shivaji Park is to Maharashtrians or Cusrow Baug is to Parsis.
Simply put, home.
'There was a time when a TamBrahm wedding needed exactly six things. One marriage hall with a ceiling fan rattling since the Kamaraj era, one uncle who always fell asleep during the nadaswaram, and a sambar recipe that hadn't changed since the Emergency. That was enough. Marriage complete.
'Coffee served. Family honour preserved,' Amaruvi writes, and has us nod in full agreement.
'Last week I attended the wedding of my cousin's son Gautham, a good Mylapore boy currently working as Product Manager in Amsterdam -- or, as his grandmother calls it in the apartment corridor, Aamster-agraharam.
'He has the standard globally deployable Tambrahm beard now: thick, curated, and slightly venture-funded.
'The bride, Shruti, is a UI/UX designer, which in family language means: "Nobody knows what she does, but she has a MacBook and changes her WhatsApp DP more often than the TVK government changes decisions."
'By the time the muhurtham
ended, one truth had become unavoidable.
'We are no longer conducting weddings. We are releasing content packages with Vedic background music,' Amaruvi writes.
Traditionally, the TamBrahmin kalyana sappadu
is a gastronomic experience, albeit of the strictly vegetarian kind. Even this has changed, as per Amaruvi.
'We have taken the medu vadai -- a breakfast item that has stood by South
India through inflation, coalition politics, cable TV and, of late, YouTube
channels -- and placed it on what looked like shaving cream.
'The buffet contained the following crimes:
· Millet Pongal Arancini
· Avial Tacos
. Filter Coffee Tiramisu
· Deconstructed Beetroot Pachadi Canapés
'At one counter I found Gopu Mama staring at a bowl labelled Millet Risotto with the same expression I have seen on senior citizens forced to update iOS.
'This is a man whose digestive system has run perfectly on white rice, rasam and maavadu
since the Emergency. He turned to the server and asked in a voice that suggested possible violence:
"Actual sadam enga, pa? White rice. Normal rice. Citizen rice. Do you
have it or not?"
'The boy smiled.
"Sir, this is our ancient grain alternative. Very healthy for sugar."
'My vocabulary failed to describe Gopu Mama's reaction. After a lull, he
looked at me in slow motion and asked, "Will they at least serve Paruppu
Kozhambu and Thakkaali Rasam ? I don't know what to do with this Arancini.
Could you get me an Anacin Tablet instead?"
To read and savour Amaruvi's delightful account, click here
.
-- REDIFF NEWS