Now Solar Panels given as dowry in Pakistan

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With China's apparent influence, Pakistan's rapid solar shift amid mounting debt has reached an unusual stage, with solar panels now finding their way into wedding dowries.





China exported 16.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity to Pakistan in 2024, nearly five times the volume exported in 2022, Reuters reported, citing Ember data.





The inflow continued in 2026, with Pakistan importing 6.78 GW of solar panels between January and July, taking total imports in 2025 and the first seven months of 2026 to 28.2 GW, according to the Pakistan Solar Association.





Pakistan's rising electricity tariffs are considered one of the major factors driving this boom.

In April 2025, electricity prices in Pakistan were more than a quarter higher on average, reportedly prompting a rush to install solar panels.





Within a span of three years, from 2021 to 2024, solar's share of Pakistan's power supply more than tripled, rising from 4 per cent to 14 per cent.





With cheap availability, factories, farms and homes have been adding solar systems to reduce their dependence on expensive grid electricity.





-- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from Business Standard