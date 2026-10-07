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Modi completes 25 yrs as head of govt, offers prayers

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Marking a milestone of 25 years as head of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serve the country with utmost dedication.

The milestone traces back to October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, before leading the BJP to a historic mandate in the 2014 general elections and subsequently securing three terms as Prime Minister of India.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

Several ministers and chief ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government.

In a post on X, the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan wrote, 'Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.'

'Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat's visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget,' the post read.  -- ANI

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