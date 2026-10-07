Mika Singh Owns 99 Homes!

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Mika Singh. Photo. Kind Courtesy, @mikasingh/Instagram

In an interview to Navika Kumar of Times Now, singer Mika Singh revealed he owns 99 houses.



But he did not specify where these houses are located.



'Once upon a time, I had no home of my own. At that time, too, I was happy and not complaining to God. Today, I have 99 homes and still happy and no complaints to God,' he said in the interview.



He recalled that he began his singing career with his siblings in a one-bedroom house in Tilak Vihar in Delhi after he moved from Punjab.



'I have not sold that Tilak Vihar house. My older brother Daler Mehndi stayed in that house once upon a time.'



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