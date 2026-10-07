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Make a movie that will rebuild your image: SC tells Rajpal Yadav

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Make a good movie, entertain people again and rebuild your image, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told actor Rajpal Yadav, as it took note of the Rs 1.15 crore payment made by him in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that pursuant to its last order, Yadav has submitted Rs 1.15 crore.

The top court was also informed by Yadav's counsel that they have found a prospective buyer of his property who is willing to deposit Rs 85 lakh by demand draft in the Registry by October 12.

During the hearing, the apex court remarked that it is not satisfied with Yadav's conduct, but it was only giving breathing time to the actor.

Yadav, who was personally present in the court, submitted that he suffered financial losses over his film Ata Pata Laapata.

"Sir, pranam karta hoon. I have worked on some 200 to 250 films. Over the last 13 years, I have also incurred losses amounting to Rs 200-250 crore. I suffered a loss with Ata Pata Laapata. Rs 17 crore went down the drain... Send me wherever and whenever you wish; I am ready... I could not earn a rupee.

"A press conference was held against me. My film was stalled. It was supposed to be released in 1,200 theatres, yet it couldn't be released in even a single one. The movie couldn't be released in even one theatre," he said.

The CJI then asked, "Koi nayi movie aa rahi hai? Koi achi si movie banake logo ko dobara entertain karo. Aapki image dobara ban jaegi. Humare yahan kuch advocate bhi ache actor hain, unko leke koi movie banao.

"(Is there a new movie coming out? Make a good movie and entertain people again; that will help rebuild your image. We have some lawyers here who are also good actors-why not make a movie featuring them?)"

The matter has now been posted for hearing next week. 

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