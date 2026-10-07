Maha: Four held in IndianOil officer's murder case

22:52

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke, who was stabbed to death a day earlier while carrying out an inspection at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, the police said.



The accused are identified as Shravan Wakude, Rahul Dhaije, Umesh Pandvir, and Lata Pandvir, an official said without elaborating.



Police have registered a case on a complaint by a senior IndianOil company official under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation.



The incident occurred Tuesday evening when Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, and other members were carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet.



Police said the accused Umesh Pandvir and four others attacked Shelke with a sharp knife after asking him, "How can he give the petrol pump to someone else to operate?