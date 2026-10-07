Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kharif crops in, onion prices should fall: Govt

Wed, 07 October 2026
Share:
19:50
image
The government on Wednesday said it expects retail onion prices to moderate further as Kharif crops have started arriving in the market, supporting supplies from Rabi (winter-sown) stocks.

In a statement, the food ministry said it is keeping a close watch on onion availability and prices.

"Fresh Kharif onion arrivals have commenced from major producing States, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, while availability from stored stocks continues to meet market demands," it added.

That apart, the Centre is offloading onions from its buffer stocks at a discounted rate to provide relief to common people.

"With fresh Kharif onion supplies expected to gain further momentum and Government distribution efforts being strengthened ahead of the festive season, the supply position is expected to remain well supported and prices will further moderate," the ministry said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharif crops in, onion prices should fall: Govt
LIVE! Kharif crops in, onion prices should fall: Govt

Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained
Rahul, Priyanka removed from impromptu protest site, detained

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over 'vote chori' allegations, leading to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka...

IndianOil officer murdered during pump inspection in Maha
IndianOil officer murdered during pump inspection in Maha

An IndianOil officer, Mahesh Shelke, was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon while inspecting a petrol pump in Hingoli district, Maharashtra. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation have called for swift and...

How Pak women honey-trap Indian Navy personnel for secrets
How Pak women honey-trap Indian Navy personnel for secrets

Andhra Pradesh police have revealed that female Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) are actively targeting Indian defence personnel through social media, honey traps, and financial inducements to extract sensitive information. Under...

'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'
'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'

'93 lakhs deletions in Bengal, 96 lakhs in Tamil Nadu, 24 lakhs in Kerala, 77 lakhs in Gujarat, 45 lakhs in Madhya Pradesh, 44 lakhs in Rajasthan. 2.89 crores in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 3 crores!'