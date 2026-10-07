Kharif crops in, onion prices should fall: Govt

19:50

The government on Wednesday said it expects retail onion prices to moderate further as Kharif crops have started arriving in the market, supporting supplies from Rabi (winter-sown) stocks.



In a statement, the food ministry said it is keeping a close watch on onion availability and prices.



"Fresh Kharif onion arrivals have commenced from major producing States, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, while availability from stored stocks continues to meet market demands," it added.



That apart, the Centre is offloading onions from its buffer stocks at a discounted rate to provide relief to common people.



"With fresh Kharif onion supplies expected to gain further momentum and Government distribution efforts being strengthened ahead of the festive season, the supply position is expected to remain well supported and prices will further moderate," the ministry said.