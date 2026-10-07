IIT-B guesthouse resident booked for casteist remarks against Dr Ambedkar

14:45

IIT Bombay, Photo: ANI Photo

A 72 year old man staying in IIT Bombay's guest house has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.



In a viral video, the man is seen making casteist remarks against the framer of the Indian Constitution, stating that he had imported the nation's founding document.



Taking to social media, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said, "The same casteist mentality toward the Constitution and Babasaheb is being voiced by the very person where Sahil Wakode's institutional murder took place. The same repulsive statements are being made on that campus."



A report in Mumbai taboid Mid-Day said the Powai police have registered an FIR against Shyam Kacholia, who was staying in Room 315 of the IIT-B guest house, under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(u) and 3(1)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



The report added that the police are investigating the complaint against Kacholia.



-- Rediff News