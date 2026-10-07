Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026

16:53

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday (local time) awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai "for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis."



According to an official release by the Nobel Prize, life's chemistry is what chemists call homochiral, after the Greek words for "same" and "hand". Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature.



For a long time, chemists wondered how homochirality can emerge. When they began to experiment with chemical reactions that can form two mirrored molecules, they always obtained equal proportions of both in their test tubes.



However, chemists strived to produce only one of these mirror images, because in the development of molecules that will interact with living beings - such as in pharmaceuticals - only one mirror image will have the desired effect.