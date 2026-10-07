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H-1B Violators: New Bill Proposes $250,000 Fine, 10-Year Ban

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
On October 01, 2026, the H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act (H.R. 10643) was introduced by Representative Beth Van Duyne along with five other Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives.

H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act seeks to sharply increase penalties and extend debarment periods for employers violating visa rules.

The bill proposes a sharp increase in penalties for certain violations of the H-1B visa programme.

It also includes a maximum fine of $250,000 and 10-year debarment period for serious violations.

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill specifically seeks to amend Section 212(n)(2)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act to introduce the higher penalties. 

The proposal has not yet become law. It would have to pass Congress and be signed by the President before its provisions could take effect.

Last week US Vice President J D Vance strongly criticised the H-1B visa programme, calling it 'completely broken' and advocating for its abolition due to alleged corporate exploitation that displaces American workers.

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