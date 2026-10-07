Former US Army major to be executed by firing squad

16:02

Nidal Hasan in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on June 29, 2012/ Bell County Sheriff's Office/Handout/Reuters

For the first time in 65 years, an ex-US Army major is scheduled to be executed by a firing squad in Fort Hood Texas, according to the Pentagon.





Nidal Malik Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist, killed 13 soldiers and injured 32 at the Fort Hood base in Texas on November 5, 2009.





Pentagon spokesperson announced on X that Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had recommended Hasan’s execution and President Donald Trump has approved it.





In his court martial in 2013, Nidal Hasan said that he believed he was protecting Muslims and the Taliban in Afghanistan, reported the BBC.





The last US military personnel to be executed in the United States was Private John Bennet. He was hanged in 1961 for the rape and attempted murder of a minor.





Executions are rare in the military. Four men including Hasan are on death row at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. President George W Bush had approved the execution of Private Ronald Gray in 2008, but was set aside by a judge, reported the Hindu.





-- REDIFF NEWS