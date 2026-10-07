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Festive Hiring Grows 7% To 1.27 Lakh Jobs

Wed, 07 October 2026
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India's festival hiring market grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2026, with quick commerce (qcom), e-commerce (ecom) and logistics emerging as the key drivers of seasonal demand.

According to the latest foundit Insights Tracker, festival hiring has risen steadily over the past three years from 98,120 jobs in 2024 to 118,750 in 2025 and 127,080 in 2026.

The increase in festival hiring comes against an 11 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall white-collar hiring in September.

Among the sectors, qcom recorded the fastest growth as festival hiring rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y. This was followed by white-collar gig and freelance hiring at 15 per cent, ecom at 12 per cent and logistics and transportation at 10 per cent.

Travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and retail recorded growth of 6 per cent, 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

"The festival season is increasingly reflecting a broader shift in India's employment landscape, as hiring expands beyond traditional consumption centres into Tier-II and emerging cities," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Hiring expansion is increasingly moving beyond metropolitan centres. Metros accounted for 56 per cent of festival white-collar jobs but grew only 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

On the other hand, Tier-II cities, which contributed 27 per cent of festival jobs, recorded 11 per cent growth, while Tier-III and emerging cities saw the fastest growth of 15 per cent, accounting for 17 per cent of opportunities.

In terms of roles, operations and fulfilment accounted for the largest share of festival jobs at 23 per cent, followed by sales and business development at 20 per cent, customer service and experience at 14 per cent, and supply chain and logistics at 12 per cent.

According to the report, the festival hiring market remains heavily skewed towards early-career professionals.

Workers with up to six years of experience accounted for 70 per cent of festival jobs, with the 0-3 year cohort contributing 43 per cent and those with 4-6 years accounting for 27 per cent.
-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

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