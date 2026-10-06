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Doval raises Khalistan issue with Canadian PM's adviser

Wed, 07 October 2026
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National security adviser Ajit Doval/File image
National security adviser Ajit Doval/File image
National security adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday held talks with David Morrison, senior advisor to the Canadian prime minister, aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement.

It is understood that the Indian side flagged its concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements from Canadian soil.

Morrison is currently visiting India.

The talks between Doval and Morrison largely focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of security and law enforcement, sources said.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd". In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. 

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