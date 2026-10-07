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CISF jawan found dead near Gorakhpur; murder case registered

Wed, 07 October 2026
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The police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old CISF jawan whose body was found near an embankment here, two days after the post-mortem indicated that he died from a severe head injury, officials said on Wednesday.

Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area police on Tuesday evening registered a murder case against unidentified persons on a complaint of the deceased's father and are examining evidence from the spot as well as the deceased's recent movements and contacts, GIDA Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

"We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons and are investigating all possible angles. Evidence from the spot is being examined and details of people who were in contact with the deceased are being verified," Singh said.

Deceased Karamveer Yadav, a resident of Baghagara and posted with the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was found unconscious by passersby near the Bokta-Barwar embankment at Kalesar Zero Point on Sunday night. 

They alerted the police, following which he was taken to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. 

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