Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Can't Forget That Moment! The President Of India Hugging Me!'

Wed, 07 October 2026
Share:
17:03
image
For Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, music is her passion, her life, her very existence and breath.

Though she is a Carnatic musician, she has been singing for films too. So, being conferred a National Award for Best Female Playback Singing at the 72nd National Awards was the pinnacle of her career.

The award was for the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

"Collecting the award from the President of India and listening to the applause was the highest point of my career so far," she tells Shobha Warrier/ Rediff.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi detained by police, taken away in bus
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi detained by police, taken away in bus

Bomb Threat at Narendra Modi Stadium During India Vs Australia U-19 Match
Bomb Threat at Narendra Modi Stadium During India Vs Australia U-19 Match

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email during an India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 cricket match, with the sender claiming association with the 'Khalistan National Army' and also warning of blasts at...

INDIA MPs spring surprise, head to Jantar Mantar, stopped
INDIA MPs spring surprise, head to Jantar Mantar, stopped

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amidst allegations of 'vote chori' and asserting a united front against the government.

HC backs MPSC protesters, orders state to ensure fair exams
HC backs MPSC protesters, orders state to ensure fair exams

The Bombay High Court affirmed the right of students to protest alleged malpractices in MPSC examinations, stating they are not anti-social elements. The court stressed the state's duty to ensure impartial exams and asked the government...

SC to revisit split verdict on poll panel chief's selection
SC to revisit split verdict on poll panel chief's selection

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea seeking the recall of its recent split verdict regarding the 2023 law on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. This law notably excludes the Chief...