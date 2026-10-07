'Can't Forget That Moment! The President Of India Hugging Me!'

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For, music is her passion, her life, her very existence and breath.Though she is a Carnatic musician, she has been singing for films too. So, being conferred a National Award for Best Female Playback Singing at the 72nd National Awards was the pinnacle of her career.The award was for the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam."Collecting the award from the President of India and listening to the applause was the highest point of my career so far," she tells/ Rediff.