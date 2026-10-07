Blaze erupts in Mumbai high-rise, firefighting underway

22:25

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A fire broke out on the 10th floor of a 20-storey building in Kandivali area in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials said.



As per the preliminary information, nobody is injured in the incident.



The blaze was reported at 9.14 pm on the 10th floor of the OSK Heritage building opposite Shital Phoenix Class on Shubhash Lane, officials said.



At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot.



Along with Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, other agencies like Mumbai police, Adani Power, BMC ward staff and a 108 ambulance were mobilised to the spot.



Further details are awaited.