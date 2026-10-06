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Assam Rifles soldier from Odisha dies on duty in Nagaland

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Assam Rifles trooper V Teja from Odisha's Rayagada district has died after being hit by a bullet during operational duties in Nagaland just two days shy of his 31st birthday, officials in Bhubaneswar said on Tuesday.

The rifleman of the 15th Assam Rifles was rushed to a hospital after being hit by the bullet, but was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, they said

Sources said he was scheduled to get married on December 10.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over Teja's death.

"Learning of the untimely demise of Rifleman V Teja, a brave soldier of the 15th Assam Rifles, who was on duty in Nagaland, I am deeply grieved. His supreme sacrifice and dedication in the service of the motherland will remain etched in our memory forever.

"In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying at the feet of Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of his immortal soul," the chief minister said in a social media post.

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