Airtel adds free annual international roaming

15:40

Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across its existing plan slabs, with prices increasing by around 3-11 per cent, while adding one free international roaming trip every year as part of the revamped offerings.



The revised plans, effective October 8, will start at Rs 499 per month for individual users, up from Rs 449 earlier, marking an increase of about 11 per cent. The family plan for two SIMs will rise to Rs 749 from Rs 699, while the three-SIM plan will increase to Rs 1,049 from Rs 999.



For four-SIM family plans, Airtel has raised the monthly rental from Rs 1,199 to Rs 1,249 and from Rs 1,399 to Rs 1,449, depending on the plan. The five-SIM family plan will increase to Rs 1,799 from Rs 1,749. The increases across the slabs are uniformly Rs 50, although the percentage impact is higher on the lower-priced plans.



Alongside the tariff increase, Airtel has introduced one complimentary international roaming trip per SIM every year across the new postpaid plans. The five-day roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS.