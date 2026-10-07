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'AI may replace only 5% of human work over next decade'

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Artificial intelligence may replace only about 5 per cent of the work currently done by humans over the next decade, Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu has predicted, arguing that AI development should focus more on improving workers' capabilities than replacing them.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared the assessment in a post on X while introducing the first issue of The Humanist Review published in July 2026, a magazine published by Microsoft AI exploring the future of artificial intelligence.

"We shouldn't expect much more than about 5% of what humans do to be replaced by AI," he said, citing Acemoglu's prediction.

Acemoglu's broader argument is that AI should be developed to complement human workers rather than replicate or replace them. "We need to stop building AI to replace people, and start building it to make them better at their jobs," Suleyman said, outlining the economist's view.

The post said 52 per cent of Americans are worried about AI's impact on their jobs, but argued that the concern is "overblown" and is influencing how AI is being developed.

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