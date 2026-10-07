A beautiful Himalayan bird is changing its voice due to human activity

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Two studies by Indian researchers have found that growing human activity is changing how a Himalayan bird lives and communicates.

The monal, a pheasant found in the mountain forests of the Himalayas, has long been closely associated with the region’s culture, folklore and identity. Its striking appearance — particularly the male’s iridescent green, blue and copper plumage — has made it an emblematic bird across the region. It is the state bird of Uttarakhand in India and the national bird of Nepal, underscoring its cultural importance.

But the monal’s habitat is increasingly being squeezed by infrastructure projects and tourism. At the same time, rising levels of human-made noise appear to be affecting the way the birds communicate, including how they interact with potential mates and rivals.

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