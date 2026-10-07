5 terrorists held in Kulgam; 2 pistols, 3 grenades recovered

23:49

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The police have arrested five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, recovering two pistols, three magazines, and three grenades from them, the police said on Wednesday.



A police spokesman said that on a credible input, security forces arrested five terrorist associates at Khewan Chadder in the south Kashmir district.



The police identified the arrested as Tajamul Hussain Mir, a resident of Gufbal, Rehmat Ali Naikoo, Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, and Manzoor Ahmed Bhat -- all residents of Khrewan, and Kifiyat Ahmed Dar, a resident of Maltalhama, Kulgam.



The spokesperson said arms and ammunition, including two pistols, three magazines, 40 9mm rounds and three grenades, have been recovered from their possession.



A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kulgam police station, and further investigation is underway.