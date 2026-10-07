4 brothers from Bengal detained in Chhattisgarh after SIR deletion

Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Four brothers, who are migrant workers from Murshidabad in West Bengal, have been detained by the Chhattisgarh police after one of their names got deleted in the SIR list.
According to a report in The Hindu
newspaper, the families of the four persons have now filed a petition in the Calcutta high court pleading for their release.
The four brothers had gone to Chhattisgarh where they were doing odd jobs, besides selling goods door to door in Bilaspur city, before being detained by the police.
Speaking to The Hindu
newspaper, Riyajul Sheikh, father of the detained brothers said, "I have been staying in Samserganj (Murshidabad) since my childhood. How could my son be a Bangladeshi?"
You can read the report here
.
-- Rediff News