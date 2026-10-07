3 dowry death accused absconding for over 18 years arrested in Haryana

21:45

The Haryana police arrested three proclaimed offenders, including a woman, who had been absconding for nearly 18 years in a dowry death case, officials said on Wednesday.



A case was registered in Palwal in 2008 after Mohan Lal, a resident of Nonera in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, in his complaint said that his daughter Veervati died under suspicious circumstances, alleging harassment by her in-laws over dowry demands, police said.



An accused, identified as Ram Khiladi, was arrested earlier and was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the court, but three named accused were continuously absconding and were declared as proclaimed offenders in January 2010, police said.



"The team of CIA staff arrested all three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Tuesday, who were identified as Surender, Kamlesh Devi and Vikramaditya, all residents of Dholgarh in Palwal district. They were produced in a city court on today (Wednesday) and sent into judicial custody," said the spokesperson of Palwal police.