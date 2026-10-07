18 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Guwahati

21:37

The arrested Bangladeshis at a police station/Assam police/ANI Photo

The Assam police apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations in Guwahati, officials said.



Rajib Saikia, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, said that on Tuesday, during routine checking of coaches at Guwahati Railway Station, the Border Branch of Panbazar Police Station apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women and a man, from the general coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which was scheduled to depart for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Maharashtra.



"Three Aadhaar cards were found in their possession, out of which one Aadhaar number is genuine. The woman who possessed the genuine Aadhaar had come earlier also and got married to someone in Gujarat, as revealed during interrogation," Saikia said.



"During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that they were intending to travel to Mumbai by train in search of employment. They had entered India illegally without possessing any valid documents and confessed that they were Bangladeshi nationals. They belong to Dhaka, Bogura, Rajbari, Narail and Jamalpur districts of Bangladesh," he added.