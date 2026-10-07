10 Ahmedabad schools get bomb threats from 'Khalistan National Army'

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The two dates coincide with scheduled concerts of singer Diljit Dosanjh at the respective venues.





Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Shivam Verma said, "In the email sent to nearly 10 schools, it was claimed that bomb blasts will be carried out in these establishments today morning. Our teams reached these schools and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found."





Several schools, courts and other establishments in Ahmedabad received similar hoax threats in the recent past, he added.

Ten private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering security checks which later confirmed the threats were a hoax, officials said.The sender of the email claimed to be associated with the 'Khalistan National Army' and also warned of bomb blasts at JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi on November 1 and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, sources said.The email also warned people against attending Dosanjh's concerts at the two venues, the sources said.After being alerted, police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted thorough searches. Nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments, the officials said.