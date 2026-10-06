Woman threatens man with 'false rape case', extorts Rs 90 lakh

20:26

A woman was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man she met on a dating app in Gurugram and extorting around Rs 90 lakh by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, the police said on Tuesday.



The police laid a trap and caught the woman red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in cash on Sunday, they said.



According to Gurugram police, Suryadita Das (24), hailing from West Bengal and currently living in Sushant Lok, Gurugram, was apprehended at a coffee place where the police had set up a meeting with the victim.



Police received a complaint on Sunday regarding the alleged blackmail. The complainant alleged that he met Das around three years ago on an online dating app.



"Investigation revealed that the accused woman developed a relationship with the complainant and later started blackmailing him and continuously demanding money. She had taken around Rs 90 lakh from the complainant by blackmailing and was still demanding lakhs of rupees from him," said Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), Gurugram.



The woman is alleged to have issued threats to implicate the victim in a false rape case and to cause harm to his family. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station.