Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Will RBI hike rates on October 7?

Tue, 06 October 2026
Share:
17:39
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting began on 5 October 2026 and will end on 7 October 2026. 

The MPC's decision on rates is scheduled to be announced on October 7.

Experts expect a 25-basis-point hike, as elevated crude prices, tighter global financial conditions and a weak rupee are complicating the inflation outlook.

Investors will also be watching for clues on the pace and size of any further increases and whether policymakers see inflation spreading more broadly through the economy.

If a rate hike happens, it will be after 21 consecutive monetary policy meeings without a rate hike.

The last rate hike was in February 2023, when the policy repo rate was increased by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent. The panel has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the past four policy reviews, after cutting it by a cumulative 125 bps in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed up by 685 points at 73,067 and Nifty rose by 220 points to end the date at 22,776.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naval staffer held for spying for Pakistan
LIVE! Naval staffer held for spying for Pakistan

11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz
11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz

India has strongly condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in injuries to 11 Indian crew members. The Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate cessation...

How Rahul Gandhi turned INDIA bloc march into standoff
How Rahul Gandhi turned INDIA bloc march into standoff

Rahul Gandhi dramatically shifted the INDIA bloc's protest after their march to the Election Commission was stopped and leaders were detained. He entered Akashvani Bhavan, leading to a standoff and a continued sit-in joined by other...

Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul
Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi has ignited a political storm by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori" and "treason".

He Took The Election Commission To Court
He Took The Election Commission To Court

'I was just thinking about me, because my rights have been affected. That's it.''I am an ordinary citizen of this country, and I am expecting my rights (as a voter) to be restored.'