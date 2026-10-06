Will RBI hike rates on October 7?

17:39

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting began on 5 October 2026 and will end on 7 October 2026.





The MPC's decision on rates is scheduled to be announced on October 7.





Experts expect a 25-basis-point hike, as elevated crude prices, tighter global financial conditions and a weak rupee are complicating the inflation outlook.





Investors will also be watching for clues on the pace and size of any further increases and whether policymakers see inflation spreading more broadly through the economy.





If a rate hike happens, it will be after 21 consecutive monetary policy meeings without a rate hike.





The last rate hike was in February 2023, when the policy repo rate was increased by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent. The panel has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the past four policy reviews, after cutting it by a cumulative 125 bps in 2025.





On Tuesday, the Sensex closed up by 685 points at 73,067 and Nifty rose by 220 points to end the date at 22,776.





-- REDIFF NEWS