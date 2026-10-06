'Will face lathis, bullets, but will ensure this EC goes'

14:18

Members of Parliament representing the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a high-voltage protest march in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of bias, tampering with the electoral rolls, and orchestrating the mass deletion of legitimate voters.



Holding placards, banners, and effigies, opposition leaders, including prominent figures from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and other constituent parties, demanded an independent probe into the functioning of the poll body and called for the immediate resignation of the CEC, alleging that democratic processes are being subverted.



Speaking during the demonstration, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi accused the authorities of selectively removing names from voter lists to favor the ruling party.



"The opposition of India, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and all the MPs of the INDIA bloc, we are staging a protest here today because they are deleting votes and keeping only the votes of their own people," Channi said.



He further appealed to the public, saying, "I also want to appeal to the people of Punjab that in this ongoing drive to add and delete votes, your votes will be removed. Please check your votes. We have launched our 'Vote Bachao Abhiyan' (Save Vote Campaign) and 'Vote Chori Roko Abhiyan' (Stop Vote Theft Campaign). Check your votes under this; otherwise, on the day you go to cast your vote, you will not find your name on the list."



Joining the protest, Congress MP S. Jothimani asserted that the opposition would not back down in its fight to protect democratic institutions, irrespective of police action.