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Why the US is stripping Balwinder Singh of his citizenship

Tue, 06 October 2026
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10:45
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The US launched the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history by moving to strip 40 individuals, including one of Indian origin, of their American citizenship, the Department of Justice said.

The 40 individuals facing denaturalisation actions in multiple US courts have been accused of serious offences, including acting as an agent for a foreign government, committing voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated sodomy against a special-needs man.

Balwinder Singh of California is facing denaturalisation action in the state's Eastern District court for using a fraudulent identity to gain admission to and acquire a US citizenship.

"Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history," said Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalised US citizen's citizenship may be revoked and certificate of naturalisation cancelled, if it was procured illegally or by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.

"Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship," said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division. 

"This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalisation effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in US citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalisation process," Shumate said.

According to the Department of Justice, Singh, in 1992,  submitted an immigration application under the identity of Balwinder Singh.

In 2003, he sought and received permanent resident status under a second identity.

"Fingerprints establish that Singh submitted both applications. In 2009, Singh naturalised under his second identity. The complaint alleges seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character," the Justice Department said.

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