Weight-loss oral pill expected to enter India soon

12:25

Uttam Ghosh/Rediff Archives

Come 2027, US Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly is expected to launch its weight-loss tablet for the Indian market. Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told CNBC TV 18 that the drug is ready to be launched in India as soon as it gets regulatory clearance from the Indian government.





The tablet Foundayo will provide an option from the current GLP-1 injections that are prescribed weekly for users aiming at targeting obesity and diabetes.





Lilly also makes the injectable GLP-1 Mounjaro.





Talking about the advantages of the oral pill, Ricks said that many patients are reluctant to try an injectable medicine for the fear of needles, or because they find it difficult to fit it into their daily schedules.





"With an oral like Foundayo, we use chemistry, and we can expand that more quickly. In fact, we have several production partners here in India, which are helping us supply the globe already, and we're poised for really massive volume here," Ricks told CNBC TV 18.





-- Rediff News