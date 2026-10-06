12:23

Mallikarjun Kharge at the INDIA Bloc march to EC

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc never trusted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the Opposition was now convinced that he was not a trustworthy person.



Speaking to ANI during the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march against the Election Commission, Khera said, "We never trusted Gyanesh Kumar, but now we are convinced that he is not a trustworthy person..."



Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission continues.



Meanwhile, SP MP Rajiv Rai said that people would confront the BJP on the streets, alleging public anger against the ruling party.



"Now, people will confront the BJP on the streets. There is public anger; the BJP fails to realize that the cup of their sins is full. Constitutional institutions and democracy have been strangled, and people have taken to the streets to save democracy," Rai said.