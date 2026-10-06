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'Video of cop molesting journalist at CEC protest via AI'

Tue, 06 October 2026
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12:07
Protestors at Jantar Mantar
Protestors at Jantar Mantar
A statement by the Delhi police on allegations against Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Vivek Bhagat.

ACP Vivek Bhagat has been accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and consequently, the promotion that was due to him, has been withheld.

A Delhi government order earlier in the day assigned CDC of additional DCP to 12 DANIPS officers including Bhagat.

Manjeet, Addl DCP, New Delhi says, "On 3rd October, we saw a footage circulating on social media wherein it is being shown as the CCTV footage from the protest site. It is being portrayed that an individual in Police uniform is misbehaving with a woman. Through social media, the identity of the officer is being revealed. 

"When we examined it, we found that one Nadeem Ahmed, a r/o Palwal, Haryana was running that channel. We arrested him. In the initial questioning, he told us that he is an independent journalist. He told us that he had studied till class 10 in Madrasa of Saket, Delhi. He also told us that he is a 10th-fail. Upon further questioning, he told us that he has AI tools, with the help of which he keeps making such videos. 

"When we asked him why he made such videos, he told us that he wanted to tarnish the image of police so that the protesters coming there would start harbouring hatred for the police and start attacking them. 

"We took immediate cognisance of this and arrested him. We will take him into police remand and further question him. His source of funding and accomplices are matters of investigation. We have seized his phone for further analysis. He became more active during CJP protest. So, we will analyse if this is part of any bigger conspiracy..."

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