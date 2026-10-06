TN polling officer replaced for urging voter to vote 'whistle'

18:06

Polling was briefly halted at a booth near Dharapuram in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu after an election officer allegedly instructed an elderly woman voter to cast her vote for the 'whistle' symbol, sparking intense protests from political party agents and locals.



The incident occurred at a polling booth in the Kolinjivadi area.



According to reports, the official, identified as Thangamani, allegedly directed the voter to press the 'whistle' symbol assigned to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).



The commotion briefly disrupted the polling process until Dharapuram police intervened and pacified the agitating crowds.



Following an investigation into the complaint, the Election Commission ordered the immediate removal of Thangamani and appointed Rajammal as the new election officer for the station.



Voting resumed under the supervision of the new officer after being disrupted for nearly an hour.