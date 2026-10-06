The Mysterious 16.18 Lakh Voters Added to Uttar Pradesh's Roll

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) appears to have withheld the identities of 16.18 lakh voters it says were added to Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls during the initial phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), despite a legal requirement to make the information public.Under the law, the ECI is required to publish, on the website of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), state-wise lists of claims and objections, including a drill-down to individual applications, without photographs.However, the Uttar Pradesh CEO's website does not contain the list or application details of the 16.18 lakh voters whose inclusion in the rolls has been reported by the ECI.