Tabu celebrates 30 years of 'Ninne Pelladatha'

Three decades after the release of the Nagarjuna-starrer Ninne Pelladatha
,
Tabu took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.
'A romance that captured hearts, a story that stood the test of time, and songs that continue to enchant generations. Celebrating the everlasting magic of #NinnePelladatha and it's beautiful journey through three unforgettable decades,' Tabu posted.Ninne Pelladatha
released on October 4, 1996 and became a blockbuster.
Tabu hashtagged the movie, #30YearsOfClassicNinnePelladatha on her Instagram account.
Written and directed by Krishna Vamsi, Ninne Pelladatha
was the first major movie where Tabu and Nagarjuna starred together in lead roles.
A year before this film, Tabu had done a minor role in Nagarjuna's Sisindri
.
Later, they starred together again in the 1998 film, Aavida Maa Aavide.
Tabu has reunited with Nagarjuna for the film, King100, directed by Ra Karthik.
This is Nagarjuna's 100th film.
-- REDIFF MOVIES