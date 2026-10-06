Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tabu celebrates 30 years of 'Ninne Pelladatha'

Tue, 06 October 2026
Share:
16:43
Tabu and Nagarjuna in 'Ninne Pelladatha'
Tabu and Nagarjuna in 'Ninne Pelladatha'
Three decades after the release of the Nagarjuna-starrer Ninne Pelladatha,

Tabu took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

'A romance that captured hearts, a story that stood the test of time, and songs that continue to enchant generations. Celebrating the everlasting magic of #NinnePelladatha and it's beautiful journey through three unforgettable decades,' Tabu posted.

Ninne Pelladatha released on October 4, 1996 and became a blockbuster.

Tabu hashtagged the movie, #30YearsOfClassicNinnePelladatha on her Instagram account.

Written and directed by Krishna Vamsi, Ninne Pelladatha was the first major movie where Tabu and Nagarjuna starred together in lead roles.

A year before this film, Tabu had done a minor role in Nagarjuna's Sisindri

Later, they starred together again in the 1998 film, Aavida Maa Aavide.

Tabu has reunited with Nagarjuna for the film, King100, directed by Ra Karthik.

This is Nagarjuna's 100th film.

-- REDIFF MOVIES 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naval staffer held for spying for Pakistan
LIVE! Naval staffer held for spying for Pakistan

11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz
11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz

India has strongly condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in injuries to 11 Indian crew members. The Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate cessation...

How Rahul Gandhi turned INDIA bloc march into standoff
How Rahul Gandhi turned INDIA bloc march into standoff

Rahul Gandhi dramatically shifted the INDIA bloc's protest after their march to the Election Commission was stopped and leaders were detained. He entered Akashvani Bhavan, leading to a standoff and a continued sit-in joined by other...

Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul
Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi has ignited a political storm by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori" and "treason".

He Took The Election Commission To Court
He Took The Election Commission To Court

'I was just thinking about me, because my rights have been affected. That's it.''I am an ordinary citizen of this country, and I am expecting my rights (as a voter) to be restored.'