Tabu celebrates 30 years of 'Ninne Pelladatha'

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Tabu and Nagarjuna in 'Ninne Pelladatha'





Later, they starred together again in the 1998 film, Aavida Maa Aavide.



Tabu has reunited with Nagarjuna for the film, King100, directed by Ra Karthik.



This is Nagarjuna's 100th film.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

Three decades after the release of the Nagarjuna-starrerTabu took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.'A romance that captured hearts, a story that stood the test of time, and songs that continue to enchant generations. Celebrating the everlasting magic of #NinnePelladatha and it's beautiful journey through three unforgettable decades,' Tabu posted.released on October 4, 1996 and became a blockbuster.Tabu hashtagged the movie, #30YearsOfClassicNinnePelladatha on her Instagram account.Written and directed by Krishna Vamsi,was the first major movie where Tabu and Nagarjuna starred together in lead roles.A year before this film, Tabu had done a minor role in Nagarjuna's