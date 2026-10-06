Shreyaa Chaudhry Joins Ayushmann For Mupapa

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Kind courtesy Shreyaa Chaudhry/ Instagram

Bandish Bandits actor Shreyaa Chaudhry has joined Ayushmann Khurranna in his next film, Mupapa. The thriller will be directed by Sameer Saxena, who directed OTT series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling.



Mupapa also stars Amit Yadav of Crime Patrol fame and Malayalee actor Shibin S Raghav, known for Lokah Chapter 1 and Kattalan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures.



Mupapa is slated to release on February 19, 2027.



-- REDIFF MOVIES