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SFI, ABVP members clash in Bengal's Raiganj University over CEC exit

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Members of the left-leaning students' wing SFI and RSS-affiliated ABVP allegedly clashed on the Raiganj University campus in Uttar Dinajpur over a poster demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over voter name deletion during Pan-India SIR, an official said.

While the SFI claimed that a few of its members were injured, the ABVP denied its involvement. The RSS-affiliated students' body alleged its members were injured by SFI activists.

"The ABVP brought in several outsiders, who beat up our members," an SFI spokesperson at the university said. He alleged that a few SFI members had to be hospitalised.

Denying their involvement, an ABVP spokesperson said, "The SFI activists were raising anti-national slogans on the campus, and were challenged by right-thinking nationalist students."

"We did not beat up SFI members. Instead, they assaulted our activists and injured them," the ABVP spokesperson in the university unit said.

A university official said the clash broke out as the ABVP members objected to posters demanding the removal of CEC Kumar for over deletion of names from electoral rolls under SIR process.

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