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SC dismisses plea seeking recitation of preamble in schools

Tue, 06 October 2026
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a direction that preamble of the Constitution be recited during the morning assembly in schools.

"Dismissed," a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said the plea has sought a direction that preamble be recited in schools during the morning assembly.

He referred to Article 21A of the Constitution which deals with right to education.

"The preamble is already taught in schools in Class 6," the bench observed, while rejecting the petition.

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