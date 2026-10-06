Saudi Arabia urged to spare man sentenced to death over FB post

10:15





"I plead for mercy for the wrongs committed by my son. Please forgive him and send him back to us."Through tears, Rasamanickam Yogalakshmi made an anguished appeal for the life of her eldest son, Anojan Sivarasa. The 24-year-old migrant worker faces the death penalty in Saudi Arabia after an appellate court convicted him of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over a comment he posted on Facebook.The case has triggered widespread alarm in Sri Lanka, with civil society groups filing petitions and calling for his release. Several political parties and government agencies have also joined diplomatic efforts to seek clemency for Sivarasa.