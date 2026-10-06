Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 96.43 against US dollar

Tue, 06 October 2026
Share:
19:23
image
The rupee declined 8 paise to settle at 96.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid sustained outflows of foreign capital and uncertainties over a US-Iran deal.

However, a drop in global crude oil prices and a weaker greenback capped the rupee's fall, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.29 and traded in the range of 96.29-96.45 before eventually settling at 96.43 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 96.35 against the US dollar on Monday.

TOP STORIES

India vs WI 1st T20I Updates: Arshdeep strikes; WI lose 1st wicket
India vs WI 1st T20I Updates: Arshdeep strikes; WI lose 1st wicket

LIVE! Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed new IAF chief
LIVE! Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed new IAF chief

11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz
11 Indians hurt in attack on Panama-flagged ship in Hormuz

India has strongly condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in injuries to 11 Indian crew members. The Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate cessation...

Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul
Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spared: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi has ignited a political storm by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori" and "treason".

What Jeffrey Archer wanted his epitaph to read
What Jeffrey Archer wanted his epitaph to read

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer has passed away at the age of 86. Known for his prolific career spanning 59 books, including "Kane and Abel" and "Clifton Chronicles," Archer's final novel, "Adam and Eve," was published posthumously. He...