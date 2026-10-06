Ranchi psychiatry institute's intern drugged, raped by PG student

11:15

An intern at the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi was allegedly raped by a post-graduate student in a hostel room four months ago, police said on Tuesday.



The accused was arrested on Monday after the intern filed a zero FIR in a neighbouring state and the case was transferred to the Kanke police station here, a senior officer said.



"We arrested the accused a day after a fresh FIR was registered here on Sunday. The girl was scared and has been going through mental trauma, which caused the delay in reporting the matter to the police," the officer said.



The accused hails from Rajasthan and is a student of M. Phil Clinical (Post-Graduate), he said.



The intern was allegedly raped on June 28 after she went to the accused's room in the hostel to get information about psychometric test procedures, the officer said.



"According to the complainant, the PG student mixed an intoxicating substance in a glass of water, and she consumed it. During her stay in the room, the PG student allegedly raped her," he said.



The investigation is underway, the officer added.